Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,494,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 988.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 99,151 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 17,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 404,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000,000 after buying an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $63.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.72. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $66.20.

