Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON opened at $195.37 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.81.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 130,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $512,018.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Insiders bought a total of 410,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,542 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

