Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $206.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

