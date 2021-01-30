Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 132.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,344 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $126,000.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.40. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $59.25.

