Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $8.84 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients comprises approximately 1.0% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Darling Ingredients worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $69.20.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,138.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $1,365,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,740 shares in the company, valued at $40,446,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

