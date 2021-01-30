Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.28.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.01. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

