Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,832 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 149.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,180 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,753,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,960,000 after purchasing an additional 362,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,983,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,370,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,921,000.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $80.15. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

