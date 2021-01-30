Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,516 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 63,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLIR shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

