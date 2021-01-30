Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 41,241 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 216.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,241 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,008 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,378,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,669,000 after acquiring an additional 460,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $85.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.55. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $89.11.

