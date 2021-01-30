Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 68,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

