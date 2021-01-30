Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $425.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $452.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.65.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.