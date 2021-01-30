Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,772,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 391,267 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,065,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $61.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

