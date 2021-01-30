Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,007 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,007 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 561,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,258,000 after purchasing an additional 482,643 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,226,000. 55I LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 983,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,163,000 after purchasing an additional 157,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $90.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $94.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

