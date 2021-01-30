Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,307 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,307 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $64,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

NYSE BMY opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

