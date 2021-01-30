Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,305 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $98.25.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.