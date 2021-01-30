Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of 8X8 worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,739 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,298,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,144 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 943,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 168,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 66,832 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 533,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 27,299 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

NYSE EGHT opened at $35.25 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $26,665.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,584.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $588,887.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,397 shares of company stock worth $2,288,507. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

