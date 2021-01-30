Perlin (PERL) Price Up 4% This Week

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Perlin has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Perlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Perlin has a market cap of $18.08 million and $3.65 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00070268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.68 or 0.00910303 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00054676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.47 or 0.04678163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00030019 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018573 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin (CRYPTO:PERL) is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars.

