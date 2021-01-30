Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.79

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.79 and traded as high as $6.29. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 4,904 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $49.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 283,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 73,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.