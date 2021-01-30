Permission Coin (ASK) Price Hits $0.0002

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $863,696.32 and approximately $27,093.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00131018 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00266210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00066141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00066204 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,565.70 or 0.93553660 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

Permission Coin Coin Trading

Permission Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

