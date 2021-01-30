Petro Matad Limited (MATD.L) (LON:MATD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.80

Petro Matad Limited (MATD.L) (LON:MATD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.80 and traded as high as $3.25. Petro Matad Limited (MATD.L) shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 326,666 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad Limited (MATD.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market cap of £21.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.80.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

