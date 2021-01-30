Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Down 62.1% in January

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the December 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

