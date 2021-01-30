PetroTal Corp. (PTAL.L) (LON:PTAL) Trading Up 0.8%

PetroTal Corp. (PTAL.L) (LON:PTAL) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.85 ($0.17). Approximately 428,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,790,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.17).

The company has a market cap of £104.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

About PetroTal Corp. (PTAL.L) (LON:PTAL)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

