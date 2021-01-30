Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) (EPA:UG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) (EPA:UG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €21.51 ($25.31).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UG shares. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of UG opened at €21.85 ($25.71) on Friday. Peugeot S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a fifty-two week high of €21.01 ($24.72). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.59.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

