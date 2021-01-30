Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 141,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $35.90 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

