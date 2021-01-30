PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 599,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 65,110 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 77.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 230,585 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $5,627,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

