Phantasma Energy Price Tops $0.0150 on Top Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $519,117.33 and approximately $4,632.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00049752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00132413 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00067241 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00263119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00065091 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,452.93 or 0.92161065 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 34,665,188 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

