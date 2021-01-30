Phoenix Global Market Cap Achieves $15.27 Million (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Phoenix Global has traded up 34% against the US dollar. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $15.27 million and approximately $545,076.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenix Global token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00049234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00068258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00131492 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.79 or 0.00913434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00056186 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

Phoenix Global is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,448,238,311 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

