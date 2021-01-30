PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $127,114.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00131018 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00266210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00066141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00066204 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,565.70 or 0.93553660 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

