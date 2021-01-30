Phoneum Achieves Market Capitalization of $93,041.00 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Phoneum token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $93,041.00 and $637.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phoneum has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.17 or 0.00900318 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00052830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.54 or 0.04363434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018434 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028139 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoneum Token Trading

Phoneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

