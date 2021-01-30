Phore (PHR) Market Capitalization Tops $3.06 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $24,310.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001855 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00015070 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,170,783 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Phore Coin Trading

