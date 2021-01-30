PIBBLE Market Capitalization Reaches $2.69 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $5,317.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00068837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $311.59 or 0.00900139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00051516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,603.17 or 0.04631302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00028346 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018439 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.