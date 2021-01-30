Pickle Finance Trading 26.3% Higher Over Last Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $18.09 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance token can currently be purchased for about $14.14 or 0.00041426 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pickle Finance Token Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,302,304 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,279,042 tokens. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

Pickle Finance Token Trading

Pickle Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

