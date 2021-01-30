PieDAO DEFI++ Tops One Day Volume of $5,376.00 (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $5,376.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can currently be bought for $3.36 or 0.00009905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00131894 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00264641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066147 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,344.17 or 0.95349743 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

