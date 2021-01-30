Pigeoncoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,496.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 63.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 61.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $327,296.06 and approximately $15,496.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00140447 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,095,894,616 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

