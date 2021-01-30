Pigeoncoin Price Down 12.1% This Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $664,903.16 and $121,092.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00140944 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,100,049,616 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

