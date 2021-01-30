PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.93

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $9.98. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 223,769 shares changing hands.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PFN)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
