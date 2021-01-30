PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.93

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $9.98. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 223,769 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.