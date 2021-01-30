Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.63

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.63 and traded as low as $1.42. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 360,952 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $118.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of -0.47.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttlefish. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 41 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 2 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

