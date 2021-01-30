Pinkcoin Market Cap Tops $2.17 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 92.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $292,161.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 100.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.42 or 0.00306345 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00030585 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003519 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $534.91 or 0.01569269 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,963,716 coins and its circulating supply is 424,703,280 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

