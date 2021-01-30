Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 4,599 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $268,000.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $121.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.17. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.68 and a 1-year high of $129.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

