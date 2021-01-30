Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $51.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock valued at $62,168,634. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

