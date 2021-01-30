Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 9,815 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 402.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirova lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 344.0% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 40.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV opened at $102.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day moving average of $105.11. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

