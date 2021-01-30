Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,282,000 after buying an additional 220,494 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6,318.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 112,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 501.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 96,806 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,384,000 after buying an additional 84,219 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 79,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NVO stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

