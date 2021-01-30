Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $532.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $523.97 and its 200-day moving average is $505.00. The company has a market cap of $235.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

