Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,850 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.08% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,228,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 143,964 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 344,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. G.Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $33.23 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

