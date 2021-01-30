Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in CRH by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Societe Generale raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

CRH stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.07. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

