Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 507.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $135.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.76 and its 200-day moving average is $126.23. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

