Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,687,000 after purchasing an additional 66,854 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,066,000 after purchasing an additional 178,489 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,408,000 after purchasing an additional 155,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,147,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,278,000 after buying an additional 17,301 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.26.

ALXN opened at $153.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.21. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $162.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

