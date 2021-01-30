Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.43 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in Biogen by 292.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $357.00 to $352.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.35.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $282.61 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

