Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 174.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

