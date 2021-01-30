Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $1.39 Million in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,657,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,929 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 565.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 863,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 733,495 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,160.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 393,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 375,856 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,691,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1,620.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 148,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 140,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

